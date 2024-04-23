Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Bryant (back) is not participating in baseball activities and won't be reinstated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Wednesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

There apparently isn't much concern about the back strain being a serious issue since Bryant hasn't been sent for medical imaging, but the lower-back strain will still keep him sidelined for the near future. The 32-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return and should be considered out indefinitely until he resumes baseball activities.