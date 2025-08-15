Bryant (back) is not expected to play again this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant played in 11 games to begin the season, but a degenerative disk issue has sidelined him ever since, as he remains on the 60-day IL. Last month, Bryant was reportedly exploring experimental treatments to correct the issue, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. It's unclear what path Bryant will choose for treatment, but his 2025 season appears to be over after slashing a miserable .154/.195/.205 with two doubles, one RBI, two runs scored and a 2:13 BB:K across 41 early-season plate appearances. Since signing a seven-year, $182 million deal ahead of the 2022 season, Bryant has played in just 170 games for Colorado, registering a .244/.324/.370 slash line with 17 home runs, 61 RBI, 75 runs scored and a 61:156 BB:K over 712 plate appearances. He'll turn 34 years old in January.