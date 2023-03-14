Gilbreath (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery as scheduled Tuesday, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.
Gilbreath will miss the entire 2023 season, and his rehab is likely to extend into the early part of the 2024 campaign. The 27-year-old left-hander registered a 4.19 ERA and 49:26 K:BB over 43 innings of relief for the Rockies in 2022.
More News
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Likely needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Enters camp healthy•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Not returning this season•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Sidelined with flexor strain•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Back to big-league club•