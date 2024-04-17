Gilbreath (elbow) pitched in a simulated game Tuesday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gilbreath, who is on the mend from March 2023 Tommy John surgery, said he felt good following Tuesday's outing, so the Rockies are tentatively having him pitch in a controlled setting once again Friday. If all goes well Friday, Gilbreath could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as next week. During his last MLB season with Colorado in 2022, the lefty reliever compiled a 4.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 49:26 K:BB across 43 innings.