Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Gilbreath to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Gilbreath's stay with the big club lasted just two days, with the reliever making his lone appearance in Friday's 9-0 loss to Pittsburgh. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander McCade Brown, who was called up from Double-A Hartford to start Sunday's series finale versus the Pirates.
