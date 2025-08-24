The Rockies optioned Gilbreath to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Gilbreath's stay with the big club lasted just two days, with the reliever making his lone appearance in Friday's 9-0 loss to Pittsburgh. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander McCade Brown, who was called up from Double-A Hartford to start Sunday's series finale versus the Pirates.