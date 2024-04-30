The Rockies transferred Gilbreath (elbow/shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Gilbreath had seemed close to completing the long road back from Tommy John surgery, but now he's developed a shoulder issue. It's not clear how long he might be out, but he won't be eligible to return until late May.
