Gilbreath (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, MLB.com reports.
Gilbreath's return to the field has slowed as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but the current issue is pain behind his left shoulder. Positively, he is showing progress in his rehab exercises.
More News
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Departs 40-man roster•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Faces hitters in sim game•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Headed for late-April return•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Lands on 15-day IL•
-
Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Making progress•