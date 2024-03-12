Gilbreath (elbow) is expected to face hitters by late March, MLB.com reports.
Gilbreath underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2023 and is progressing in his recovery. He'll begin the season on the injured list, though it's unclear how long he'll remain sidelined in the new campaign.
