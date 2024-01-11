Gilbreath (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Rockies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
Gilbreath missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, and his absence could extend into the early part of the 2024 campaign. The 27-year-old southpaw holds a 3.78 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 85.2 career MLB innings.
