The Rockies reassigned Carasiti to minor-league camp Monday.

Carasiti posted a 6.29 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 24.1 innings out of the Colorado bullpen in 2023 before he was moved off the 40-man roster in October. He returned to the Rockies on a minor-league deal in February and made a strong case for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen after striking out 10 over eight scoreless frames in Cactus League play, but Carasiti seemed to get caught up in a numbers game. Assuming he doesn't opt out of his minor-league deal, the 32-year-old right-hander is likely to remain in the organization as bullpen depth at Triple-A Albuquerque.