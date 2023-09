Carasiti was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Carasiti tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief during his three-day stay in the Rockies' bullpen, but the 32-year-old right-hander holds a 6.29 ERA in 16 total major-league appearances this year. Ryan Feltner (head) has been activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and will start Tuesday's game at San Diego.