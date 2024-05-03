Mears could be in the mix for save opportunities this weekend against the Pirates after the Rockies placed closer Justin Lawrence on the paternity list Friday.

Mears was an effective high-leverage option through the first few weeks of the season with a 2.08 ERA and three holds in nine outings, but he's surrendered six runs over his past four appearances. Jake Bird should also be on the shortlist for saves, but neither pitcher provides much fantasy upside. The Rockies have only three saves as a team this season, and Lawrence should rejoin the club early next week.