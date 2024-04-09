Mears allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out one Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Mears entered the game in the ninth inning with Colorado up by three and the chance to earn the first save of his career. He allowed only one ball out of the infield -- it was caught for an out -- but he struggled significantly with his control and was pulled with the bases loaded and two outs. Jake Bird relieved Mears and tallied the final out of the game to earn the save. Meanwhile, Justin Lawrence was used in a setup role, but Tyler Kinley -- who was unavailable Monday -- will likely be next in for saves over both Bird or Mears.