Mears (0-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one to take the loss Monday against the Padres.

Mears was on the mound for the second consecutive day, this time in the eighth inning with the task of keeping the score knotted at 1-1. He got two outs across the first three batters he faced but then allowed a double and a pair of singles to account for the damage and take his second loss of the season. Mears has looked to be in the mix for saves and has been used in high-leverage spots early on this season, though this outing won't help his case.