Royals' Nick Mears: Progressing in rehab

Mears (shoulder) is scheduled to throw another bullpen Monday or Tuesday as he continues his mound progression, MLB.com reports.

Mears has been shelved since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement and has dealt with multiple setbacks in his recovery, but the 29-year-old is now steadily progressing and could be nearing a rehab assignment if no hiccups emerge during or after his next bullpen. Before hitting the injured list, the right-hander posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.