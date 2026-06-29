Royals' Nick Mears: Back to throwing bullpens

Mears (shoulder) threw a bullpen Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Mears has been on the injured list since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement, with his progression halted June 16 after a bullpen session reignited the same soreness and pinching feeling that initially landed him on the shelf. The right-hander is now getting back on track in rehab and came out of Saturday's session feeling good, according to Royals manager Matt Quatraro. Provided no further setbacks ensue, Mears is likely to embark on a rehab assignment in the near future before returning to the big-league club. On the year, he owns a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.