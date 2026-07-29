Royals' Nick Mears: Starts throwing again

Mears (shoulder/lat) began throwing from 60 feet Monday, MLB.com reports.

Mears has been sidelined since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement and has dealt with multiple setbacks in his recovery, including a July 10 scan that revealed a right lat strain. Resuming throwing is a positive step, though the right-hander still has many boxes to check before a return from the injured list becomes a realistic possibility. Prior to hitting the shelf, Mears posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.