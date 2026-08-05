Royals' Nick Mears: Approaching mound work

Mears is scheduled to begin a mound progression next week, MLB.com reports.

Mears has been sidelined since May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement and has dealt with multiple setbacks in his recovery, but after resuming a throwing program July 29, the right-hander is nearing a return to mound work. The 29-year-old will almost certainly need a rehab assignment before being activated, but if no new setbacks arise during his progression, a return before the end of August is possible. On the year, Mears owns a 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 19.1 innings.