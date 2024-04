Mears allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's win over Mariners.

Mears entered in a scoreless game at home, traditional usage for a closer. He handled the high-leverage situation well, as he erased a one-out single by inducing a double play from the next batter he faced. Jake Bird still has the only save for the Rockies this season, but Mears appears to be in consideration for the closer role as well.