Jones was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Rockies in the seventh inning due to back stiffness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Jones has battled back stiffness since Tuesday and was forced to miss two games with the issue. After managing to play the entirety of Saturday's contest, Jones was back in the starting lineup Sunday but was forced to exit early after going 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. The team has not yet decided whether Jones will require a stint on the injured list, but manager Bud Black did say that he is concerned that the issue is recurring.