The Rockies are expected to place Jones (back) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Zahlmann notes that outfield prospect Jordan Beck is on track to receive a call-up from Triple-A Albuquerque, and given that he suffered a setback with his lingering back injury in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Astros, Jones is an obvious candidate to come off the 26-man active roster in a corresponding move. Jones has been removed from games twice within the past week due to back stiffness, so it makes sense for the Rockies to get out in front of the issue and put him on the shelf for at least the next week and a half so he can rest up and recover. After a breakout 20-20 campaign with the Rockies in 2023, Jones has struggled mightily over the first month of the 2024 season, slashing just .170/.243/.277 while contributing one home run and two stolen bases over 103 plate appearances.