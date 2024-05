Jones (back) is expected to be recalled from his rehab assignment following Sunday's game with Triple-A Albuquerque, MLB.com reports.

Jones has appeared in three games with Albuquerque, starting twice in left field and once at designated hitter. He's lined up for a fourth appearance Sunday and will rejoin the big-league club as it travels to Oakland. Assuming all goes according to plan, it appears that Jones will be activated for the first game of the series on Tuesday.