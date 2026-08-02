Mariners' Nolan Jones: Moved to Seattle

The Mariners acquired Jones, right-hander Seranthony Dominguez and catcher Boston Smith from the White Sox on Saturday in exchange for right-hander Luis Castillo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones will be on the move for the second time in less than two months after the White Sox acquired him in a trade with the Guardians on June 11. Between those two organizations, Jones has spent the entire 2026 season at Triple-A, where he has an .807 OPS with 14 home runs and 11 steals across 382 plate appearances. The 28-year-old outfielder will likely report to Triple-A Tacoma.