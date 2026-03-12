Jones is not included on the latest roster projection compiled by Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

There are several reasons why Jones is not a lock to make the Opening Day roster, and those were established before he went 3-for-26 (.115) through nine Cactus League games. Jones' left-handed bat is redundant, the Guardians' decision to test Steven Kwan in center field and the need to give at-bats to prospects ready for MLB are signs that Jones is on the bubble. It was mildly surprising that Cleveland committed $2 million to the outfielder instead of non-tendering him last November, considering Jones was coming off a two-year backslide following what looked like a breakout season in 2023.