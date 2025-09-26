Guardians' Nolan Jones: Could miss significant time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Thursday that Jones (oblique) will be "out a while," MLB.com reports.
Jones is eligible to return Oct. 1, which means he could be available for the postseason should Cleveland qualify, but Vogt's comments imply a longer timeframe. Jones was removed from a game Sept. 19 after feeling pain in his side while swinging.
