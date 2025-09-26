default-cbs-image
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Thursday that Jones (oblique) will be "out a while," MLB.com reports.

Jones is eligible to return Oct. 1, which means he could be available for the postseason should Cleveland qualify, but Vogt's comments imply a longer timeframe. Jones was removed from a game Sept. 19 after feeling pain in his side while swinging.

