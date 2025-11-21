Jones (oblique) agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Guardians on Friday to avoid arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jones' season regular-season ended a few days early due to an oblique injury, an issue that also sidelined him for the postseason. He spent the entire 2025 season in the majors and accrued 403 plate appearances, though he managed only a .600 OPS with five homers and eight stolen bases.