The Rockies placed Jones on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 29, with a low-back strain.

The 25-year-old was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros after his back injury flared up, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Prospect Jordan Beck was promoted in a corresponding move and should see most of the reps in left field while Jones is sidelined.