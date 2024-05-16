Jones (back) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and an RBI.

Jones received three plate appearances and played five innings in left field in his first game action since he landed on the 10-day injured list in late April with a low-back strain. He shouldn't need too many rehab games before being activated since he hasn't been sidelined for an extended period, but the Rockies haven't provided a firm target date for his return to the big club. The 26-year-old has slashed a disappointing .170/.243/.277 with one home run and two stolen bases over 103 plate appearances this season.