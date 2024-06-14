Jones (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Jones has been on the injured list since April 30 due to back stiffness. His initial rehab assignment was halted May 21 due to right knee soreness stemming from a slide, but he was able to resume activities June 3. Jones appeared in nine games for his second rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque, going 8-for-33 with three doubles, one home run and five RBI. The 26-year-old will be available for Friday's series opener against the Pirates. To make room for Jones, Colorado placed Elias Diaz on the 10-day IL with a left calf strain, retroactive to June 11.