Jones returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox.

Jones literally walked off the White Sox with a bases-loaded walk that pushed in the lone run of the game. He's shared right field with righty-swinging Jhonkensy Noel, who started Sunday against a lefty. Neither player has done much at the dish, which could eventually result in a change. Jones is 3-for-24 (.125) with 10 strikeouts over 24 at-bats, while Noel is batting .059 (1-for-17).