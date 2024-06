Jones (knee) began a new rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Jones originally landed on the injured list April 30 with a back issue, but he then injured his knee during his original rehab assignment. It's now the latter issue that is keeping him sidelined, though he played with Albuquerque on Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk while also being hit with a pitch and serving as the designated hitter.