The Rockies elected not to activate Jones (knee/back) from the 10-day injured list Monday as previously planned, as the club determined that the outfielder needs more time in the minors to find his proper swing, MLB.com reports.

Before he was placed on the IL on April 30 with a low-back strain, Jones had gotten off to a disappointing start to the season, slashing just .170/.243/.277 with a 35.9 percent strikeout rate over 103 plate appearances. After starting up a rehab assignment in mid-May, Jones played in just three games before being shut down with a left knee injury, but he was cleared to report back to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 2. Though Jones hasn't reported any issues with his back or knee since returning to action, he's still hitting just .231 with a 36.7 percent strikeout rate in his seven games during the second rehab assignment. The Rockies likely want to see Jones find some success in the minors prior to activating him, so the 26-year-old could remain with Albuquerque through at least Thursday before the Rockies return home Friday to begin a series with the Pirates.