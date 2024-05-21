The Rockies have halted Jones' (back) rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque because of right knee soreness stemming from a slide, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

A MRI came back clean for Jones, but he will rest a few days before getting back on the field. The outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list April 30 with a lower-back strain and just started his rehab assignment Wednesday. It seemed like the 26-year-old was nearing a return and was trending toward being activated after Albuquerque's game Sunday, but this latest development has likely scuttled that timeline.