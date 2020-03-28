Rockies' Scott Oberg: Shows no rust in spring
Oberg struck out three batters across 2.2 scoreless innings before spring training was suspended. He allowed three hits and issued zero walks.
Oberg, whose 2019 season was cut short due to a blood clot in his right arm, showed no rust in his return to action, though the sample size was small. Once play resumes, the right-hander is expected to work as one of Colorado's primary setup men. Closer Wade Davis will likely have a short leash after his struggles in 2019, however, so Oberg profiles as one of the better handcuff options for saves.
