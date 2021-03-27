Oberg underwent surgery to remove blood clots Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Oberg has been out of major-league action since August 2019, and his most recent surgery will likely end his career. Oberg was pitching well this spring and appeared to be trending toward full health ahead of the regular season, but his elbow issue flared up Thursday. Oberg was in line to serve as the setup man for the Rockies ahead of closer Daniel Bard this season, but Mychal Givens and Yency Almonte could now see more high-leverage opportunities in 2021.