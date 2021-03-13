Oberg allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one over one scoreless inning in Friday's spring loss to the Giants.

Oberg was sharp during his spring debut after undergoing offseason surgery, and he only allowed a two-out single while pitching in relief during the fifth inning. The right-hander is expected to make eight appearances this spring, and he'll be evaluated after each outing to make sure he doesn't experience any setbacks. If he remains healthy, Oberg should begin the season on the major-league roster, although Daniel Bard has been named the Rockies' closer to begin the year.