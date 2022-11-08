Oberg (forearm) became a free agent Tuesday after his team option was declined.
The Rockies' decision was a foregone conclusion, as blood clots have kept Oberg off the field for three straight seasons. The veteran righty appears to be all but retired at this point, as a comeback attempt seems very unlikely.
