The Rockies optioned Doyle to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Doyle was brought up from Triple-A toward the end of July and has since surrendered five runs over 7.1 innings out of the bullpen. He'll attempt to right the ship again in Triple-A -- where he holds a 1.86 ERA on the season -- and Justin Bruihl will come up from Albuquerque to take Doyle's spot in the Rockies' bullpen.