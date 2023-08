The Rockies recalled Doyle from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Doyle was optioned to Albuquerque a week and a half ago, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Rockies bullpen after Colorado placed reliever Tyler Kinley (elbow) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. In six appearances with Colorado this season, Doyle has pitched mostly in lower-leverage spots while giving up five earned runs on nine hits and five walks in 11.1 innings.