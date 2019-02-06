Nevin was invited to join the Rockies' major-league camp Wednesday.

Nevin hasn't yet appeared above High-A, so he won't be considered for a big-league roster spot this spring. His .328/.386/.503 line at High-A Lancaster last season earned him the chance to spend a few weeks with Colorado's major-league staff, a staff he'll be hoping to play for on a regular basis in a year or two.

