Rockies' Tyler Nevin: Invited to big-league camp
Nevin was invited to join the Rockies' major-league camp Wednesday.
Nevin hasn't yet appeared above High-A, so he won't be considered for a big-league roster spot this spring. His .328/.386/.503 line at High-A Lancaster last season earned him the chance to spend a few weeks with Colorado's major-league staff, a staff he'll be hoping to play for on a regular basis in a year or two.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: First base
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
10-team AL-Only mock draft
Baseball's free-agent waiting game is making league-specific drafts an adventure
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...