Rockies' Yency Almonte: Promoted to majors
Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Almonte will offer a fresh arm out of the Rockies' bullpen after manager Bud Black deployed six relievers in Wednesday's 10-8 win. The right-hander was scheduled to start for the Isotopes on Thursday, so he'll be available to pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen if necessary. He posted a 6.27 ERA and 22:12 K:BB across nine starts (33 innings) with Albuquerque prior to earning a promotion. Ryan McMahon was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
