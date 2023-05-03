Elias is expected to finalize a contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's SSG Landers later this week, Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The Landers have an opening on the roster for a foreign pitcher with Enny Romero battling a shoulder injury and having yet to pitch this season, and the KBO club appears to have set its sights on Elias to fill the opening. The 34-year-old lefty's ongoing negotiations with the Landers explain why the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa placed Elias on its temporary inactive list over the weekend. After failing to win a spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Elias has proceeded to turn in a 5.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 21.1 innings with Iowa.