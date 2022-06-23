Elias cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Elias was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday, but he'll remain in the organization with the Triple-A club after going unclaimed on waivers. The southpaw has posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 14 appearances (one start) in Tacoma this year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin Seattle's bullpen at some point.