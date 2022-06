Elias fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed a hit in a win over the Angels on Friday.

The veteran left-hander has been sparingly deployed since a May 27 callup from Triple-A Tacoma, with Friday's appearance only his fifth since that point. Elias' days as a true high-leverage option seem to be behind him, but he's put together a serviceable 4.05 ERA across his first six majors appearances since the 2019 season..