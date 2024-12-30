The Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League signed Elias to a one-year, $500,000 contract Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Elias, 36, spent the previous two seasons pitching for the SSG Landers of the Korea Baseball Organization. The left-hander last appeared in the majors in 2022 with the Mariners, making seven appearances.