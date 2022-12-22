Elias signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday and was invited to major-league spring training, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Elias appeared in seven games for Seattle last season and allowed three earned runs with a 6:3 K:BB in 7.2 innings. He spent most of the campaign at Triple-A Tacoma, where he struggled to a 5.12 ERA over 65 frames.