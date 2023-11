Tellez became a free agent Friday after being non-tendered by the Brewers, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Tellez slashed just .215/.291/.376 over 105 games (351 plate appearances) in 2023 and was left off the roster for the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series matchup against the Diamondbacks. He popped 35 home runs in 2022 and is only 28 years old, but it's a tough market out there for 1B/DH types.