Tellez isn't in the Pirates' lineup Saturday against Atlanta, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Although the Pirates will be facing a right-hander in Reynaldo Lopez, the left-handed Tellez will step out of the lineup. The 29-year-old is slashing just .175/.242/.225 through 132 plate appearances, so it's possible he's losing his grip on the starting job at first base. Connor Joe will get the nod at first while Edward Olivares starts in right field.