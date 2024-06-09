Tellez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Twins.

The 29-year-old slugger took Simeon Woods Richardson deep in the seventh inning to produce the game's first offense, then was at the heart of a three-run rally in the eighth. Tellez hadn't homered since March 31, and Saturday's blast snapped a 48-game power drought in which he slashed just .197/.262/.235 with five doubles. He is showing signs of life at the plate, however, batting .391 (9-for-23) over his last seven games with seven of his 15 RBI on the season.