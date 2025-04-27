Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tellez (hand) was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Tellez had X-rays on his left hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch Saturday, but he'll head up sitting out at least one game. Donovan Solano will step in at first base for the Mariners in the series finale.

More News